Minister-delegate for European Affairs, British counterpart discuss Romanian community and Brexit



Bucharest, Sep 9 /Agerpres/ - Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Monday discussed over the phone with the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Christopher Pincher, about the situation of the Romanian community in the United Kingdom. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, Minister Pincher "reconfirmed that the rights of the Romanian citizens will be respected, including in the context in which the scenario of a Brexit without an agreement materializes." Thus, while referring to the obtaining by the Romanian citizens residing in the UK, once UK exits the EU, of the "settled/pre/settled" status, the British official reconfirmed that they can register until December 2020. The two officials also agreed to stay in touch in respect to the situation of the Romanian citizens who reach the territory of the United Kingdom after October 31 2019. The Romanian Minister-delegate also told his British counterpart that Romania will observe the rights of the British citizens based on reciprocity and in compliance with the national legislation. The two officials also discussed about the migration law, with Christopher Pincher assuring George Ciamba that he will inform in due time and of a transparent manner the Bucharest authorities about any developments, in order to ensure the efficient information of the Romanian community in the United Kingdom, showed the MAE. Ciamba and his British counterpart also approached the topic of the bilateral relations existing between Romania and the Untied Kingdom and reaffirmed the importance of the Strategic Partnership between the the two countries, with an emphasis on the economic dimension and security. In order to further benefit from the rights they benefit from at present, all the Romanian citizens who live in UK need to register and obtain the so-called special status - "settled/pre-settled status" - preferably as soon as possible, and by December 31 2020 at the latest. So far there are 141,000 Romanian citizens who registered, the second largest community that submitted requests for a new status. After the exit date, the Romanian citizens who do not live in the UK will still be able to travel to UK without a visa, with their passport or identity card, for short visits of up to three months, showed MAE. The Romanian Minister also showed that the diplomatic and consular missions of Romania in the UK carry out regular information campaigns, both online and in various British cities for the Romanians in the United Kingdom. The Internet page of the Romanian Embassy in London (londra.mae.ro) offers detailed and accurate information about the necessary procedures to be followed. 