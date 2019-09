Zentiva Boosts Share Capital By RON28M To RON69.7M



Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), 93.2% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, said it registered on September 9 the increase of its share capital by RON28 million, to RON69.7 million, by issuing 280 million shares, at a nominal value of RON0.1 per (...) Zentiva Boosts Share Capital By RON28M To RON69.7M.Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), 93.2% owned by Czech Zentiva Group, said it registered on September 9 the increase of its share capital by RON28 million, to RON69.7 million, by issuing 280 million shares, at a nominal value of RON0.1 per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]