CCC Sees Potential for 100 Stores in Romania



Polish retailer CCC, the second most important actor on the local footwear market has 65 stores in Romania and sees potential for 100. CCC Sees Potential for 100 Stores in Romania.Polish retailer CCC, the second most important actor on the local footwear market has 65 stores in Romania and sees potential for 100. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]