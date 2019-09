Cluj Sees Shift in Apartment Demand



The apartment market in Cluj-Napoca has seen a shift in demand, from one or two-room apartments to three room ones and from old to new apartments, says Anamaria Burca, managing partner of real estate consultant SVN Cluj-Napoca. Cluj Sees Shift in Apartment Demand.The apartment market in Cluj-Napoca has seen a shift in demand, from one or two-room apartments to three room ones and from old to new apartments, says Anamaria Burca, managing partner of real estate consultant SVN Cluj-Napoca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]