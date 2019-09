Passenger Traffic on Timisoara Airport Grows 12% in 1H/2019



Passenger traffic on eh Timisoara International Airport grew 12.2% on the year in the first six months of 2019, to 225,120 passengers, the airport said in a statement Tuesday.