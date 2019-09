MedLife Acquires Onco Team Diagnostic Pathological Anatomy Lab in Bucharest



MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, on Tuesday announced he acquisition of the majority stake in Onco Team Diagnostic, adding the first laboratory with a profile of pathological anatomy and molecular biology to its (...) MedLife Acquires Onco Team Diagnostic Pathological Anatomy Lab in Bucharest.MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, on Tuesday announced he acquisition of the majority stake in Onco Team Diagnostic, adding the first laboratory with a profile of pathological anatomy and molecular biology to its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]