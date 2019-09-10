​Huawei calls US official statements about Chinese company in Bucharest "unfounded" and "politically motivated"



Huawei on Tuesday reacted to statements made by US Ambassador to Europe Gordon Sondland in Bucharest last week, in which he urged Romania to become "Huawei-free". The company issued its own statement calling Sondland's position "unfounded" and "politically motivated". [Read the article in HotNews]