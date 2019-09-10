Financing contracts for projects regarding electronic catalogue and virtual library, signed at Gov’t



Two financing contracts, using European funds, for the Education sector, namely the implementation of the electronic catalogue and the virtual library, were signed on Tuesday in a ceremony that took place at the Government House. The financing contract for the project "IT system for scholastic management" was signed by the Minister of European Funds Roxana Manzatu, Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu and the interim Minister of Education Daniel Breaz, while the contract to finance the project "Digital platform with open educational resources, virtual library" was signed by the Ministers for European Funds and for Communications as well as by the director of the Agency for the Administration of the National Network for Education and Research, Gheorghe Dinu. The Minister of European Funds, Roxana Manzatu, stated, during the ceremony, that the two projects are financed using European funds, the total value of both being nearly 100 million euro. In his turn, the Minister of Communications, Alexandru Petrescu, showed that the two projects are essential to develop a modern education system, practical and in line with new technologies and teaching-learning methodologies. "The first project ’IT system for scholastic management’ - known as the electronic catalogue, worth 48.47 million euro, 100 pct European funds, with an implementation length of 3 years, will create an online platform that can be used in distinct ways, both by the management of schools, by teachers, by pupils, but also parents, creating, at the same time, accountability on all the parties involved through the access to all information regarding evaluation and truancy. The second project - ’Digital platform with open educational resources, virtual library’ -, known as the virtual library, worth 49.46 million euro, of which 40.75 million euro European funds, with an implementation length of 2 years, will represent a digital platform with open educational resources, mainly for the gymnasium cycle of education. Generally, it means that manuals will be electronic and freely available to pupils together with other electronic educational resources. 