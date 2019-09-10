European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 to take place in Bucharest between 9 and 11 October



This year’s edition of the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC), a contest at European level whose topic is cyber security will take place in Bucharest, between 9 and 11 October, at the Palace of Parliament, the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) informed. According to the quoted source, between 3 and 8 September, in Bran, the CERT-RO, the National Association for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) and Cyberint National Center organised the second boot camp and the selection of the team to represent Romania to the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019. Besides the organisers, Orange, Bit Sentinel and certSIGN, which are partners of the ECSC 2019, carried out training and testing sessions of the participants, according to the competition rules at European level. The Challenge is organised under the aegis of the European Union Agency for Network Internet Security (ENISA). Within the ECSC, the teams of each participating state are given exercises in which they must collaborate in team, within a competitive framework. The contest has a national stage, when the selection of Romania’s team was made, to prepare for the final competition at European level. The participants who are eligible for the competition must meet the following criteria: they have to be aged between 16 and 25, they have to be citizens of the country they represent and they must be enrolled in a type of education in the respective country. The teams are made up of two, maximum three coaches and at least ten contestants of the two categories: five juniors (ages between 16 and 20) and five seniors ( ages between 21 and 25). The cut-off date for both categories is the 31 December of the competition year. According to the release, 15 contestants qualified for the boot camp in Bran, the final stage of the national selection process, after the online selection and the first training stage. Here, the youngsters trained and took tests in cyber security, as well as web security, cryptography, reverse engineering and investigations, programming, penetration tests, attack and defense, Linux / Windows / macOS security or mobile terminal security. The team that will represent Romania in the final stage in Bucharest is made up of: Robert Vulpe (captain), Robert Dobre, Dragos Albastroiu, Ioan Dragomir, Mihai Dancaescu, Cristian Done, Matei Badanoiu, Alexandru Top, Tudor Moga and Mihai Cioata. Orange Romania, Bit Santinel, certSIGN, CISCO, Microsoft, Clico, Palo Alto Networks, Clico, Cybertas and Emag are sponsors and partners of the ECSC 2019. AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency and Digi 24 private broadcaster are the media partners of the ECSC 2019. 