Romania Electro-IT&C Market May Exceed Record High In 2019



Electro-IT&C companies in Romania reported an 8% higher turnover in 2018, compared with a year before, and 37.6% higher versus 2014, and the electro-IT&C market is expected to exceed RON36 billion in 2019, a record high, according to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]