Romanian Ambassador to Washington George Maior in National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) hearings
Sep 10, 2019
The Romanian Ambassador to Washington was undergoing hearings at the National Anti-Corruption Department (DNA) on Tuesday. The hearing of Ambassador George Maior, a former head of the intelligence service SRI, is said to be linked to a visit paid by a former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea to the US in 2017.
