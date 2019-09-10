 
September 10, 2019

Romanian Ambassador to Washington George Maior in National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) hearings
Sep 10, 2019

Romanian Ambassador to Washington George Maior in National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) hearings.
The Romanian Ambassador to Washington was undergoing hearings at the National Anti-Corruption Department (DNA) on Tuesday. The hearing of Ambassador George Maior, a former head of the intelligence service SRI, is said to be linked to a visit paid by a former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea to the US in 2017.

