The President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday announced the distribution of Commission portfolios. Romanian nominee Rovana Plumb is set for the Transport portfolio, but she faces opposition for the job. ​EC President-elect von der Leyen announces commissioners' portfolios. Romanian nominee Plumb for Transports may face European Parliament opposition.The President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday announced the distribution of Commission portfolios. Romanian nominee Rovana Plumb is set for the Transport portfolio, but she faces opposition for the job. [Read the article in HotNews]