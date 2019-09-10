 
Ambassador Maior calls hearings in case related to indicted politician’s visit to US pleasant discussion with prosecutors
Ambassador Maior calls hearings in case related to indicted politician’s visit to US pleasant discussion with prosecutors.
Romania’s ambassador to the US George Maior said on Tuesday that he was being heard at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) as a witness in a case related to indicted politician Liviu Dragnea’s visit to the US, adding that he had a "very pleasant" discussion with prosecutors. "I was heard as a witness in the case of a visit to the US by former Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies. I have wanted to come for a long time. [It was] a very pleasant discussion with the prosecutors. The case is pending, so I cannot give you details, but [it was]a very pleasant discussion," Maior said while leaving DNA. Asked by journalists about his role was in organising Dragnea’s and Grindeanu’s visit to the US, Maior said: "No involvement (...). Mr Dragnea can say anything. The discussion as a witness was very pleasant. Tomorrow I will return to the United States (...). As a witness, you can say a lot about the context of a visit." He said he never committed a crime and was "pleased" with what he told prosecutors. Answering another question, Maior said that the secret protocols between intelligence services and anti-graft prosecutors were a good thing for Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

