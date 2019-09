HAVI Logistics 2018 Turnover Up 19% YoY To RON590M



HAVI Logistics, one of the largest transports and logistics companies in Romania, ended 2018 with a turnover of RON590 million (EUR127 million), up 19% versus 2017, according to Finance Ministry data. HAVI Logistics 2018 Turnover Up 19% YoY To RON590M.HAVI Logistics, one of the largest transports and logistics companies in Romania, ended 2018 with a turnover of RON590 million (EUR127 million), up 19% versus 2017, according to Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]