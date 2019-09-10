President Iohannis: Companies externalizing profits aren’t moral, but economic-financial chaotic bouncing leads to that



President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said a company trying to externalize its profits "is not moral," but such excesses can be seen in cases when the state doesn't practice a "wise" policy, which will create a stable and predictable framework. "This is not moral - and, definitely, for many it is quite irritating - to see that a large company is trying to externalize its profits. But, on the other hand, if we look at our state's behavior, generally speaking, in the past few years, what were the managers of companies supposed to believe? When the rules changed overnight, a measure like ordinance 114 was taken overnight, the taxation manner changed radically overnight and the manner in which employees pay their social contribution also changed overnight. Then it's quite possible that the managers of these companies will believe that, unfortunately, Romania is no longer a safe ground, which will result in new trends appearing, and here we are coming back to the story I have kept saying since I have become a president. If we want Romania to be a prosperous country, safe, a country that considers social equity is a basic value, then the state's policy should also be wise for everyone in Romania. It should be a policy that creates a stable, safe, predictable environment, and all the other things will be easy to implement then. For this economic-financial chaotic bouncing we have been the witnesses of can also lead, unfortunately, to such excesses," said the President at the event "Future Skils & Future of Work," organised by the League of Romanian Students Abroad, at Romexpo. On the other hand, the President remarked there are also such companies that support the non-governmental organisations, the sports or artistic movements in Romania, and underscored that such contribution shouldn't be the result of coercive measures. He made these specifications after a young men at the event pleaded for "a more social attitude," with corporations in Romania "taking a certain social responsibility," and the public authorities encouraging the creation of trade unions in the corporate system. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

