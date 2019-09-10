PSD’s Dancila says Melescanu being elected Senate chairman certifies PSD still holding majority



National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila congratulated Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday on being elected chairman of the Romanian Senate, adding that the vote in the Senate indicates that PSD still has a majority in Parliament. "Congratulations to Mr Teodor Melescanu on being elected chairman of Romania's Senate! Today's vote certifies that PSD still holds a majority in Parliament and that, as I said last night, we have the courage and confidence to come up for a vote with a new government," Dancila said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The PSD leader argues that the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) having exited the government was taken by "a small cadre" of ALDE, and Melescanu's election to the Senate leadership shows that there are "many responsible people" among ALDE members. "We have chosen to support Mr Melescanu to reconfirm our good faith and owning up to government programme we started with in 2016, as well as our respect to those who have preferred not to run away from responsibilities. Pulling out of the government was taken by a small ALDE cadre, and today's vote as well as the wish of Mr Melescanu and other colleagues to keep this government going on - confirm that there are many responsible people in this party who respect the commitment we have made, together, to the people. Despite all speculation and attacks of the candidates by trade, we continue on the road we have taken, that of respect to Romanians and keeping the promises made," added Dancila. ALDE Senator Teodor Melescanu was elected chairman of the Senate in a two-round poll, with 73 votes for to his opponent National Liberal Party's Alina Gorghiu's 59. Voting were 134 of the 136 senators, with two votes being invalidated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

