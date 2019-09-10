Senate President Melescanu: My objective is to regain citizens’ respect and confidence in Parliament



Senate President Teodor Melescanu stated, after being elected in office, that his objective is to "regain the citizens' respect and confidence" in Parliament. "First of all, I want to thank all those who voted me and I want to give assurances to those who didn't vote me or who even attacked me, that I will be a balanced President. I lay my age, experience and integrity in the service of Parliament, my objective being to regain the citizens' respect and confidence in this institution. In the various offices I've held over time, that haven't been a few, I had the privilege of working with all the Romanian political spectrum over the past 30 years. There is an experience that I put at the disposal of the Romanian people unconditionally. Moreover, in all my political activity I have served my country, my people and never the interests of the politicians of the moment," Melescanu stated in the plenary meeting of the Senate. He mentioned that "prior to being a party member" he is Romanian, an Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) member and added that he will put in all the efforts to ensure "the efficient continuity" of the governing act, according to the mandate given by the electors in the PSD-ALDE programme in 2016. "It is our duty to ensure the necessary legislative framework to continue the governing in a constitutional, legal and efficient manner, in the citizen's interest. I have the firm belief that in politics, the citizen's vote should be decisive and not the shell games in the interest of some people. Dear colleagues, I have told you and I repeat it, any responsible politician should have the motto 'Let's do as much as possible for as many as possible.' In the beginning of the speech, I have promised my balance and now, in conclusion, I ask all the support to make from Romania's Parliament an elite institution in the Romanian democratic system," Melescanu added. ALDE Senator Teodor Melescanu was elected President of the Romanian Senate in a run-off on Tuesday having garnered 73 votes for in a plenary session to his opponent Alina Gheorghiu's 59. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

