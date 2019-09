Eight Industries Pay 87 Gross Monthly Salaries worth RON100,000 to RON200,000



There are 87 employment contracts active in Romania of people who earn gross monthly salaries of 100,000 lei (more than EUR21,000) to RON200,000 (EUR42,000), the data on the highest salaries in the country provided by the Labor Inspection Department at the ZF’s request (...) Eight Industries Pay 87 Gross Monthly Salaries worth RON100,000 to RON200,000.There are 87 employment contracts active in Romania of people who earn gross monthly salaries of 100,000 lei (more than EUR21,000) to RON200,000 (EUR42,000), the data on the highest salaries in the country provided by the Labor Inspection Department at the ZF’s request (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]