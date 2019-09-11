Romania Annual Inflation Slows to 3.9% in August
Sep 11, 2019
Romania Annual Inflation Slows to 3.9% in August.
Romania's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.9% in August from 4.1% in July, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Romania Ranks Last in Region by Number of Hotel RoomsRomania had more than 29,000 hotel rooms under various independent and international chain affiliated brands, three times fewer than Poland and half the number in Bulgaria and Czech Republic, ZF has found from market research company STR (...)