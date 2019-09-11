Wednesday is final registration day for citizens who want to vote abroad in presidential election



Wednesday is the final day in which the citizens who want to vote abroad in the presidential elections can register on www.votstrainatate.ro Those who wish to vote abroad in the presidential elections can register as voters abroad through an online form, until 23:59:59 at the latest. According to www.votstrainatate.ro, until Tuesday evening there were approximately 28,400 requests to vote in polling stations and 29,800 requests to vote by mail. As regards the vote in the polling station, by registering as a voter abroad, the Romanian citizen that has a right to vote and who is abroad on polling day, regardless of the reason, requests the organization of a polling station in the locality and state where he wants to vote. By completing this form, the Romanian citizen expresses his desire to vote abroad in the presidential elections on November 10 and 24, and he is to be removed from the permanent electoral lists in Romania and added to the permanent electoral lists abroad. According to the law, if 100 citizens from the same locality or group of localities register to vote in polling stations, one will be established for them. By registering as a voter by correspondence, the Romanian citizen with a right to vote who lives abroad and holds valid residency documents from that state requests the delivery by mail of the voting documents at his postal address. By completing this form, the Romanian citizen expresses his desire to vote by mail in the presidential elections and he is to be removed from the permanent electoral lists in Romania and added to the permanent electoral lists for postal voting. To complete voting by mail several steps must be taken, the first being registration, which involves completing the form on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro with the option for postal voting. This form must have as addenda the scanned copy or photograph of the ID card and the copy of the document that proves a right to residency, issued by a relevant foreign authority. The Romanian Post sends to the voter the following documents which are necessary to exercise correspondence voting: two outer envelopes, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two inner envelopes, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two stickers that say "VOTED", marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two voters’ certificates, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two ballots for postal voting, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; instructions in regards to exercising the right to vote; two stickers with the address of the electoral bureau for the postal vote in that country which the voter will apply on the outer envelopes. With regard to voting, the ballot is marked with the sticker saying "VOTED" in the square with the preferred candidate; the ballot thus marked is inserted in the inner envelope, which has no distinguishing mark, then it is sealed; the voter certificate is completed, mentioning the date and signing the holograph; the inner envelope and the voter certificate are inserted into the outer envelope, which is to be sealed. The voter with his/her domicile or residence abroad has three options for sending the sealed outer envelope containing his/her vote: he/she sends it to the country, submitting the envelope to any post office or to any mailbox of the host state; submit it to any courier operator or send it to the headquarters of the diplomatic mission or consular office of the host state, as the case may be, at his/her own expense; may submit it personally to the headquarters of the diplomatic mission or consular office in the host country, as the case may be. The last day of registration is September 11, though the chair of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, has said they are attempting to promote an Emergency Ordinance that would extend the deadline to September 15. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) Wednesday is final registration day for citizens who want to vote abroad in presidential election.Wednesday is the final day in which the citizens who want to vote abroad in the presidential elections can register on www.votstrainatate.ro Those who wish to vote abroad in the presidential elections can register as voters abroad through an online form, until 23:59:59 at the latest. According to www.votstrainatate.ro, until Tuesday evening there were approximately 28,400 requests to vote in polling stations and 29,800 requests to vote by mail. As regards the vote in the polling station, by registering as a voter abroad, the Romanian citizen that has a right to vote and who is abroad on polling day, regardless of the reason, requests the organization of a polling station in the locality and state where he wants to vote. By completing this form, the Romanian citizen expresses his desire to vote abroad in the presidential elections on November 10 and 24, and he is to be removed from the permanent electoral lists in Romania and added to the permanent electoral lists abroad. According to the law, if 100 citizens from the same locality or group of localities register to vote in polling stations, one will be established for them. By registering as a voter by correspondence, the Romanian citizen with a right to vote who lives abroad and holds valid residency documents from that state requests the delivery by mail of the voting documents at his postal address. By completing this form, the Romanian citizen expresses his desire to vote by mail in the presidential elections and he is to be removed from the permanent electoral lists in Romania and added to the permanent electoral lists for postal voting. To complete voting by mail several steps must be taken, the first being registration, which involves completing the form on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro with the option for postal voting. This form must have as addenda the scanned copy or photograph of the ID card and the copy of the document that proves a right to residency, issued by a relevant foreign authority. The Romanian Post sends to the voter the following documents which are necessary to exercise correspondence voting: two outer envelopes, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two inner envelopes, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two stickers that say "VOTED", marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two voters’ certificates, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; two ballots for postal voting, marked distinctly for each round of the polls; instructions in regards to exercising the right to vote; two stickers with the address of the electoral bureau for the postal vote in that country which the voter will apply on the outer envelopes. With regard to voting, the ballot is marked with the sticker saying "VOTED" in the square with the preferred candidate; the ballot thus marked is inserted in the inner envelope, which has no distinguishing mark, then it is sealed; the voter certificate is completed, mentioning the date and signing the holograph; the inner envelope and the voter certificate are inserted into the outer envelope, which is to be sealed. The voter with his/her domicile or residence abroad has three options for sending the sealed outer envelope containing his/her vote: he/she sends it to the country, submitting the envelope to any post office or to any mailbox of the host state; submit it to any courier operator or send it to the headquarters of the diplomatic mission or consular office of the host state, as the case may be, at his/her own expense; may submit it personally to the headquarters of the diplomatic mission or consular office in the host country, as the case may be. The last day of registration is September 11, though the chair of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, has said they are attempting to promote an Emergency Ordinance that would extend the deadline to September 15. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tennis: Mergea and Begemann advance to Szczecin Challenger doubles quarterfinals The pairing of Romanian tennis player Florin Mergea and German Andre Begemann advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the EUR 137,560 Szczecin Challenger (Poland), after defeating 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 the Facundo Arguello (Argentina) / Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) duo. Mergea and his partner (...)



Electro-Alfa International Revenue up 39.5% to RON141.9M in 2018 Low and medium voltage electrical equipment supplier Electro-Alfa International posted 141.9 million lei (EUR30.5 million) revenue in 2018, an increase of 39.5% over 2017, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry data.



Romania Ranks Last in Region by Number of Hotel Rooms Romania had more than 29,000 hotel rooms under various independent and international chain affiliated brands, three times fewer than Poland and half the number in Bulgaria and Czech Republic, ZF has found from market research company STR (...)



Winemaker Cotnari Sees RON159M Sales in 2018 Cotnari, a winemaker based in Iasi County (NE Romania) ended 2018 with almost 159 million lei sales (EUR34 million), an increase of 7% on 2017, Finance Ministry data show.



ALDE's Tariceanu: Those who accepted to be nominated for minister posts are expelled from ALDE ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday sent letters to President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informing them that the Liberal Democrats who accepted to be nominated for the minister posts "no longer have the capacity of (...)



PM Dancila: Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, IT&C - engine of economic growth Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, the IT&C area, professional and scientific activities represented the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government's policies to boost the business milieu, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the Victoria (...)



Detergenti SA, MPO Prodivers Rezistent, Romaqua Group, Among Seven New Firms To Get State Aid For Investments Romania’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday approved seven new financing agreements, based on a state aid scheme worth a total RON194 million. The projects announced by companies are worth RON620 million and will create 778 jobs.

