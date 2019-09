Survey: Five in Ten Romanians Want To Be Entrepreneurs or Freelancers



For 48% of Romanians, their ideal career is to be an entrepreneur or freelancer, while just 36% are happy being full-time employees and 6.2% of respondents would be happy to work only part-time, a survey by eJobs showed Wednesday.