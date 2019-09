Imobiliarium: Homebuyers Pay More Attention to Budget, Construction Quality



The average budget for a home on the Bucharest middle class residential segment is EUR80,000 – 120,000 depending on location and square footage, according to agencies present at the Imobiliarium real estate exhibit. Imobiliarium: Homebuyers Pay More Attention to Budget, Construction Quality.The average budget for a home on the Bucharest middle class residential segment is EUR80,000 – 120,000 depending on location and square footage, according to agencies present at the Imobiliarium real estate exhibit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]