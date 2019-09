Cognizant Softvision Plans To Hire At Least 500 Programmers In 2019, Launch New Design Studios



Cluj-based IT company Cognizant Softvision plans to recruit at least 500 programmers by the end of 2019 and launch new design studios in the cities of Bucharest, Iasi and Timisoara, respectively.