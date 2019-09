Okfea Coffee Shop Chain Plans To Open Seven Franchised Units In 2019, Double Its Turnover To EUR500,000



Coffee shop chain Okfea, which has been operating on the Romanian market since 2014, expects a turnover of EUR500,000 in 2019 and plans to open seven more franchised units in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]