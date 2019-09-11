Monkey spotted in Bucharest courtyard, escapes first attempts of capture



Bucharest gendarmes were notified about the presence of a monkey in a courtyard in the capital city of Romania, where such animals do not normally live, on Wednesday. A vet with a tranquiliser gun and gendarmes were sent to the area, but authorities did not manage to capture the animal, according to news agency Mediafax. Monkey spotted in Bucharest courtyard, escapes first attempts of capture.Bucharest gendarmes were notified about the presence of a monkey in a courtyard in the capital city of Romania, where such animals do not normally live, on Wednesday. A vet with a tranquiliser gun and gendarmes were sent to the area, but authorities did not manage to capture the animal, according to news agency Mediafax. [Read the article in HotNews]