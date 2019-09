Romanian startup selected in Techstars Montreal AI accelerator



MorphL, a Romanian startup developing AI technologies capable of learning and anticipating client behaviour, was admitted in a Canada-based accelerator, Techstars Montreal AI, less than two years since the company was established.