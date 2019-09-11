PM Dancila's withdraws Romanian politician's candidacy for interim European commissioner



Romania's PM Viorica Dancila has decided to withdraw the candidacy of Ioan Mircea Pascu for the seat of interim European Commissioner left vacant by Corina Cretu, for the period of 6 weeks in the term of the current Commission, official sources told HotNews.ro. Ioan Mircea Pascu later stated in a Facebook post that he took note of the decision and was complying with it.