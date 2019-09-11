​Mistery company becomes one of Romania's biggest gas importers



Gas market stakeholders have been watching the spectacular evolution of a limited company with only two employees which has become one of the biggest gas importers in Romania. In April this year, it even became the biggest importer, temporarily, with over 50% of total imports. Voices on the market claim the strings behind the company may lead to Moscow. ​Mistery company becomes one of Romania's biggest gas importers.Gas market stakeholders have been watching the spectacular evolution of a limited company with only two employees which has become one of the biggest gas importers in Romania. In April this year, it even became the biggest importer, temporarily, with over 50% of total imports. Voices on the market claim the strings behind the company may lead to Moscow. [Read the article in HotNews]