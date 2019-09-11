PM Dancila about 9/11 terrorist attacks: Moment we are not allowed to forget



The terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 are a tragedy that claimed thousands of lives and rocked the entire world, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday. "This day marks the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the horrific tragedy that claimed thousands of lives and rocked the entire world. There are young people today who look at their parents' faces only in pictures, there are siblings and grieving mothers, there are souls torn by longing and weight. I wish peace, comfort and power to all those who lost someone dear to such misfortunes. This is a moment we should not forget, as we are not allowed to close our eyes in the face of extreme violence, of criminal acts, of the lowest form of cowardice. We all have a duty to continuously fight against acts of terrorism, to continue our efforts and strengthen our support for peace-building and sustainable stability worldwide," the Chair of the Social Democratic Party wrote on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)