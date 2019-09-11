EU Funds Minister invites women’s entrepreneurship umbrella organization to join effort to manage future operational programs



Minister of European Funds Roxana Minzatu said on Wednesday that she is inviting the National Women's Entrepreneurship Confederation - CONAF and other organizations to join the working groups tasked with managing the future operational programs and working out programs and public policies that will contribute to the development of a flexible labor market. "I, and the Labor Minister expect this series of events to generate concrete proposals, which we will try to integrate with the state's public policies. (...) I invite CONAF and the representative associations to join the Ministry of European Funds in this ongoing process, in the form of working groups where we should start managing the future operational programs 2021-2027. We are still at the beginning, with working groups in various fields," Roxana Minzatu told the "Work Pact" conference taking place in Cluj-Napoca. According to the official, a lot of useful elements can be taken from the solutions put forward during the "Work Pact" conference series organized by CONAF and the Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG). Cluj-Napoca is hosting the first meeting of the "Work Pact" conference series organized by CONAF and FPPG. The "Work Pact" is a CONAF and FPPG initiative aimed at finding long-term viable solutions and strategies that should help reduce labor shortage. The speakers who will tackle subjects related to the workforce crisis and its impact on the activity of companies include Minister of European Funds Roxana Minzatu, CONAF president Cristina Chiriac, Babes-Bolyai University Professor Mihaela Lutas, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc, FPGP chairman Franck Neel, Romgaz CEO Adrian Volintiru, entrepreneurs, top managers of big companies, local authorities, experts.

