UEFISCDI announces launching of competition for collaborative research projects associated to Norwegian Financial Mechanism



The Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI) announced on Wednesday the launch of the collaborative research projects competition within the "Research Programme," associated to the Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, which aims to support cooperation between researchers of Romania and Norway. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the competition is open for both fundamental research projects and applied research projects, on thematic areas: energy, environment, healthcare, social and humanist sciences, ICT and biotechnologies, interdisciplinarity being encouraged. "The project proposals are filed by a consortium made up of at least one research organisation from Romania and one from Noway, with the depositor being the Romanian organisation (Project Promoter -PP), companies having the possibility to participate in as partners," the quoted source mentions. The budget of the competition is worth 24,687,500 euro, of which at least 10 percent is earmarked to the "Roma inclusion and empowerment" theme. The minimum value of a project is 500,000 euro and the maximum is 1,200,000 euro. The duration of a project is maximum 36 months, with the possibility of extending it by 6 - 9 months, without additional funds. "Furthermore, in view of facilitating the meeting between the Romanian and Norwegian researchers, for establishing partnerships in view of materialising proposals of 'the Collaborative Research Projects', the competition for 'Mobility Projects' is open. The budget allocated to the competition is worth 90,000 euros (bilateral fund), the maximum value for performing a mobility being 1,200 euro for mobilities Romania - Norway / Norway - Romania. The thematic areas are correlated with those for the Collaborative Research Projects, being estimated a number of 15 mobilities financed for each thematic area," the press release shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

