Detergenti SA, MPO Prodivers Rezistent, Romaqua Group, Among Seven New Firms To Get State Aid For Investments



Romania’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday approved seven new financing agreements, based on a state aid scheme worth a total RON194 million. The projects announced by companies are worth RON620 million and will create 778 jobs. Detergenti SA, MPO Prodivers Rezistent, Romaqua Group, Among Seven New Firms To Get State Aid For Investments.Romania’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday approved seven new financing agreements, based on a state aid scheme worth a total RON194 million. The projects announced by companies are worth RON620 million and will create 778 jobs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]