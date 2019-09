Sorana Baciu, Mariana Antoniou Join Executive Board Of Alpha Bank Romania



Sorana Baciu and Mariana Antoniou were appointed to the Executive Board of Alpha Bank Romania, one of the largest banks on the Romanian market.