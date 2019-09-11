 
Romaniapress.com

September 11, 2019

DefMin Les discusses with North Macedonia counterpart development of bilateral cooperation in defence area
Sep 11, 2019

DefMin Les discusses with North Macedonia counterpart development of bilateral cooperation in defence area.
The development of bilateral cooperation relations in the defence area between Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia was included on the agenda of the meeting which Romanian National Defence Minister Gabriel Les had on Wednesday with his North Macedonian counterpart, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed. According to the quoted source, the discussions between the two ministers were carried out in Skopje, three days after the 28th anniversary of North Macedonia’s proclamation of independence. "The topics on the meeting agenda mainly tackled the prospects of developing the bilateral cooperation relations in the defence area between the two states, in the context in which the accession process to NATO of the Republic of North Macedonia, started in 2008, at the Summit in Bucharest, is near its end, with the country becoming the 30 allied stated. Last, but not least, the two ministers reviewed a series of aspects regarding international security, measures to counter the terrorist phenomenon, as well as the commitments of the two states in terms of regional stability and security, namely the cooperation in regional initiatives," the MApN release mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tennis: Mergea and Begemann advance to Szczecin Challenger doubles quarterfinals The pairing of Romanian tennis player Florin Mergea and German Andre Begemann advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the EUR 137,560 Szczecin Challenger (Poland), after defeating 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 the Facundo Arguello (Argentina) / Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) duo. Mergea and his partner (...)

Electro-Alfa International Revenue up 39.5% to RON141.9M in 2018 Low and medium voltage electrical equipment supplier Electro-Alfa International posted 141.9 million lei (EUR30.5 million) revenue in 2018, an increase of 39.5% over 2017, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry data.

Romania Ranks Last in Region by Number of Hotel Rooms Romania had more than 29,000 hotel rooms under various independent and international chain affiliated brands, three times fewer than Poland and half the number in Bulgaria and Czech Republic, ZF has found from market research company STR (...)

Winemaker Cotnari Sees RON159M Sales in 2018 Cotnari, a winemaker based in Iasi County (NE Romania) ended 2018 with almost 159 million lei sales (EUR34 million), an increase of 7% on 2017, Finance Ministry data show.

ALDE's Tariceanu: Those who accepted to be nominated for minister posts are expelled from ALDE ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday sent letters to President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informing them that the Liberal Democrats who accepted to be nominated for the minister posts "no longer have the capacity of (...)

PM Dancila: Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, IT&C - engine of economic growth Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, the IT&C area, professional and scientific activities represented the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government&#39;s policies to boost the business milieu, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the Victoria (...)

Detergenti SA, MPO Prodivers Rezistent, Romaqua Group, Among Seven New Firms To Get State Aid For Investments Romania’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday approved seven new financing agreements, based on a state aid scheme worth a total RON194 million. The projects announced by companies are worth RON620 million and will create 778 jobs.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |