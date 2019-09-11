DefMin Les discusses with North Macedonia counterpart development of bilateral cooperation in defence area



The development of bilateral cooperation relations in the defence area between Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia was included on the agenda of the meeting which Romanian National Defence Minister Gabriel Les had on Wednesday with his North Macedonian counterpart, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed. According to the quoted source, the discussions between the two ministers were carried out in Skopje, three days after the 28th anniversary of North Macedonia's proclamation of independence. "The topics on the meeting agenda mainly tackled the prospects of developing the bilateral cooperation relations in the defence area between the two states, in the context in which the accession process to NATO of the Republic of North Macedonia, started in 2008, at the Summit in Bucharest, is near its end, with the country becoming the 30 allied stated. Last, but not least, the two ministers reviewed a series of aspects regarding international security, measures to counter the terrorist phenomenon, as well as the commitments of the two states in terms of regional stability and security, namely the cooperation in regional initiatives," the MApN release mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)