ALDE’s Tariceanu: Those who accepted to be nominated for minister posts are expelled from ALDE



ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday sent letters to President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informing them that the Liberal Democrats who accepted to be nominated for the minister posts "no longer have the capacity of ALDE members." He specified that the Central Political Bureau of ALDE decided on September 3, "by an overwhelming majority" to expel any member who would accept to be designated on behalf of another party for a public office, without the previous agreement of the statutory bodies. "The persons who accepted the nominations for the minister posts no longer have the capacity of ALDE members. Therefore, my request for you is that, when analyzing these proposals, to consider the provisions of article 85, paragraph 3, of the Constitution," stated the ALDE leader in his letter to the head of the state. In his letter to PM Dancila, Tariceanu reminded her about the August 26 decision of the Standing Delegation of ALDE denouncing the protocol with the PSD and announcing the withdrawal from the coalition government. "These decisions tell you that the political composition of your Government has changed and you are thus obliged to come before the Parliament for a confidence vote," the ALDE leaders said in the abovementioned document. He said the PM Viorica Dancila only prolongs the "agony" of the Government. "I must say with regret that all these maneuvers are nothing else but desperate attempts at personal salvation and a prolongation of the agony of this Government that you lead," said Tariceanu. PM Viorica Dancila on Wednesday announced she decided to nominate other ALDE representatives for the portfolios that were left empty after the withdrawal of this political party from the coalition government in August. Therefore, for the Environment and Deputy PM she proposed Gratiela Gavrilescu, for Energy Ion Cupa and for the Relation with Parliament Stefan Baisanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia) ALDE’s Tariceanu: Those who accepted to be nominated for minister posts are expelled from ALDE.ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday sent letters to President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informing them that the Liberal Democrats who accepted to be nominated for the minister posts "no longer have the capacity of ALDE members." He specified that the Central Political Bureau of ALDE decided on September 3, "by an overwhelming majority" to expel any member who would accept to be designated on behalf of another party for a public office, without the previous agreement of the statutory bodies. "The persons who accepted the nominations for the minister posts no longer have the capacity of ALDE members. Therefore, my request for you is that, when analyzing these proposals, to consider the provisions of article 85, paragraph 3, of the Constitution," stated the ALDE leader in his letter to the head of the state. In his letter to PM Dancila, Tariceanu reminded her about the August 26 decision of the Standing Delegation of ALDE denouncing the protocol with the PSD and announcing the withdrawal from the coalition government. "These decisions tell you that the political composition of your Government has changed and you are thus obliged to come before the Parliament for a confidence vote," the ALDE leaders said in the abovementioned document. He said the PM Viorica Dancila only prolongs the "agony" of the Government. "I must say with regret that all these maneuvers are nothing else but desperate attempts at personal salvation and a prolongation of the agony of this Government that you lead," said Tariceanu. PM Viorica Dancila on Wednesday announced she decided to nominate other ALDE representatives for the portfolios that were left empty after the withdrawal of this political party from the coalition government in August. Therefore, for the Environment and Deputy PM she proposed Gratiela Gavrilescu, for Energy Ion Cupa and for the Relation with Parliament Stefan Baisanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tennis: Mergea and Begemann advance to Szczecin Challenger doubles quarterfinals The pairing of Romanian tennis player Florin Mergea and German Andre Begemann advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the EUR 137,560 Szczecin Challenger (Poland), after defeating 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 the Facundo Arguello (Argentina) / Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) duo. Mergea and his partner (...)



Electro-Alfa International Revenue up 39.5% to RON141.9M in 2018 Low and medium voltage electrical equipment supplier Electro-Alfa International posted 141.9 million lei (EUR30.5 million) revenue in 2018, an increase of 39.5% over 2017, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry data.



Romania Ranks Last in Region by Number of Hotel Rooms Romania had more than 29,000 hotel rooms under various independent and international chain affiliated brands, three times fewer than Poland and half the number in Bulgaria and Czech Republic, ZF has found from market research company STR (...)



Winemaker Cotnari Sees RON159M Sales in 2018 Cotnari, a winemaker based in Iasi County (NE Romania) ended 2018 with almost 159 million lei sales (EUR34 million), an increase of 7% on 2017, Finance Ministry data show.



PM Dancila: Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, IT&C - engine of economic growth Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, the IT&C area, professional and scientific activities represented the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government's policies to boost the business milieu, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the Victoria (...)



Detergenti SA, MPO Prodivers Rezistent, Romaqua Group, Among Seven New Firms To Get State Aid For Investments Romania’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday approved seven new financing agreements, based on a state aid scheme worth a total RON194 million. The projects announced by companies are worth RON620 million and will create 778 jobs.



DefMin Les discusses with North Macedonia counterpart development of bilateral cooperation in defence area The development of bilateral cooperation relations in the defence area between Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia was included on the agenda of the meeting which Romanian National Defence Minister Gabriel Les had on Wednesday with his North Macedonian counterpart, a release of the (...)

