Sep 11, 2019
ALDE’s Tariceanu: Those who accepted to be nominated for minister posts are expelled from ALDE.
ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday sent letters to President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informing them that the Liberal Democrats who accepted to be nominated for the minister posts "no longer have the capacity of ALDE members."
He specified that the Central Political Bureau of ALDE decided on September 3, "by an overwhelming majority" to expel any member who would accept to be designated on behalf of another party for a public office, without the previous agreement of the statutory bodies.
"The persons who accepted the nominations for the minister posts no longer have the capacity of ALDE members. Therefore, my request for you is that, when analyzing these proposals, to consider the provisions of article 85, paragraph 3, of the Constitution," stated the ALDE leader in his letter to the head of the state.
In his letter to PM Dancila, Tariceanu reminded her about the August 26 decision of the Standing Delegation of ALDE denouncing the protocol with the PSD and announcing the withdrawal from the coalition government.
"These decisions tell you that the political composition of your Government has changed and you are thus obliged to come before the Parliament for a confidence vote," the ALDE leaders said in the abovementioned document.
He said the PM Viorica Dancila only prolongs the "agony" of the Government.
"I must say with regret that all these maneuvers are nothing else but desperate attempts at personal salvation and a prolongation of the agony of this Government that you lead," said Tariceanu.
PM Viorica Dancila on Wednesday announced she decided to nominate other ALDE representatives for the portfolios that were left empty after the withdrawal of this political party from the coalition government in August. Therefore, for the Environment and Deputy PM she proposed Gratiela Gavrilescu, for Energy Ion Cupa and for the Relation with Parliament Stefan Baisanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia)
