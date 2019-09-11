PM Dancila: Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, IT&C - engine of economic growth



Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, the IT&C area, professional and scientific activities represented the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government’s policies to boost the business milieu, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the Victoria Palace, at the signing ceremony of seven funding agreements granted based on the state aid scheme no.807/2014 for stimulating investments with a major impact in economy. "The National Institute of Statistics and Eurostat have confirmed the real GDP growth of 4.7 percent in the first semester of this year, taking into account that the economic advance from one quarter to another continues to be high. Romania registered in the second quarter of 2019 an economic growth of 4.6 percent, the second largest in the EU. (...) The economic advance continued to be in the first semester of this year a sustainable one and it was based on the following economic activities: trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, information and communications, scientific and professional activities. These sectors represent the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government’s policies to boost the business milieu, among which I would mention the exemption from the income tax payment for the IT programmers, facilities for constructors, the grant of holiday vouchers. She added that the Gov’t supported, through this state aid scheme, investments in areas with a major impact: the production of non-food consumer goods, the car and machinery construction industry, the automotive industry, the food industry. "Only through this state aid scheme, Romania’s Government supports 35 investment projects with a total value of over 3.5 billion lei, which generate approximately 5,300 new jobs," the PM stated. Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici mentioned that the seven new funding agreements totalise over 620 million lei and the Government allocated over 1.6 billion lei in this year’s state budget, in order to generate other state aid schemes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, IT&C - engine of economic growth.Trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, the IT&C area, professional and scientific activities represented the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government’s policies to boost the business milieu, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the Victoria Palace, at the signing ceremony of seven funding agreements granted based on the state aid scheme no.807/2014 for stimulating investments with a major impact in economy. "The National Institute of Statistics and Eurostat have confirmed the real GDP growth of 4.7 percent in the first semester of this year, taking into account that the economic advance from one quarter to another continues to be high. Romania registered in the second quarter of 2019 an economic growth of 4.6 percent, the second largest in the EU. (...) The economic advance continued to be in the first semester of this year a sustainable one and it was based on the following economic activities: trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, constructions, information and communications, scientific and professional activities. These sectors represent the engine of economic growth and benefit from the Government’s policies to boost the business milieu, among which I would mention the exemption from the income tax payment for the IT programmers, facilities for constructors, the grant of holiday vouchers. She added that the Gov’t supported, through this state aid scheme, investments in areas with a major impact: the production of non-food consumer goods, the car and machinery construction industry, the automotive industry, the food industry. "Only through this state aid scheme, Romania’s Government supports 35 investment projects with a total value of over 3.5 billion lei, which generate approximately 5,300 new jobs," the PM stated. Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici mentioned that the seven new funding agreements totalise over 620 million lei and the Government allocated over 1.6 billion lei in this year’s state budget, in order to generate other state aid schemes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tennis: Mergea and Begemann advance to Szczecin Challenger doubles quarterfinals The pairing of Romanian tennis player Florin Mergea and German Andre Begemann advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the EUR 137,560 Szczecin Challenger (Poland), after defeating 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 the Facundo Arguello (Argentina) / Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) duo. Mergea and his partner (...)



Electro-Alfa International Revenue up 39.5% to RON141.9M in 2018 Low and medium voltage electrical equipment supplier Electro-Alfa International posted 141.9 million lei (EUR30.5 million) revenue in 2018, an increase of 39.5% over 2017, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry data.



Romania Ranks Last in Region by Number of Hotel Rooms Romania had more than 29,000 hotel rooms under various independent and international chain affiliated brands, three times fewer than Poland and half the number in Bulgaria and Czech Republic, ZF has found from market research company STR (...)



Winemaker Cotnari Sees RON159M Sales in 2018 Cotnari, a winemaker based in Iasi County (NE Romania) ended 2018 with almost 159 million lei sales (EUR34 million), an increase of 7% on 2017, Finance Ministry data show.



ALDE's Tariceanu: Those who accepted to be nominated for minister posts are expelled from ALDE ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday sent letters to President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informing them that the Liberal Democrats who accepted to be nominated for the minister posts "no longer have the capacity of (...)



Detergenti SA, MPO Prodivers Rezistent, Romaqua Group, Among Seven New Firms To Get State Aid For Investments Romania’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday approved seven new financing agreements, based on a state aid scheme worth a total RON194 million. The projects announced by companies are worth RON620 million and will create 778 jobs.



DefMin Les discusses with North Macedonia counterpart development of bilateral cooperation in defence area The development of bilateral cooperation relations in the defence area between Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia was included on the agenda of the meeting which Romanian National Defence Minister Gabriel Les had on Wednesday with his North Macedonian counterpart, a release of the (...)

