Winemaker Cotnari Sees RON159M Sales in 2018



Cotnari, a winemaker based in Iasi County (NE Romania) ended 2018 with almost 159 million lei sales (EUR34 million), an increase of 7% on 2017, Finance Ministry data show. Winemaker Cotnari Sees RON159M Sales in 2018.Cotnari, a winemaker based in Iasi County (NE Romania) ended 2018 with almost 159 million lei sales (EUR34 million), an increase of 7% on 2017, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]