Electro-Alfa International Revenue up 39.5% to RON141.9M in 2018



Low and medium voltage electrical equipment supplier Electro-Alfa International posted 141.9 million lei (EUR30.5 million) revenue in 2018, an increase of 39.5% over 2017, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry data. Electro-Alfa International Revenue up 39.5% to RON141.9M in 2018.Low and medium voltage electrical equipment supplier Electro-Alfa International posted 141.9 million lei (EUR30.5 million) revenue in 2018, an increase of 39.5% over 2017, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]