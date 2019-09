Romania Ranks Last in Region by Number of Hotel Rooms



Romania had more than 29,000 hotel rooms under various independent and international chain affiliated brands, three times fewer than Poland and half the number in Bulgaria and Czech Republic, ZF has found from market research company STR.