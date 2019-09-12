Tennis: Mergea and Begemann advance to Szczecin Challenger doubles quarterfinals



The pairing of Romanian tennis player Florin Mergea and German Andre Begemann advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the EUR 137,560 Szczecin Challenger (Poland), after defeating 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 the Facundo Arguello (Argentina) / Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) duo. Mergea and his partner claimed the victory after an hour and 36 minutes. The Romanian-German pair secured a 1,630-euro cheque and 25 ATP double points. Mergea and Begemann will next face off Italians Simone Bolelli / Andrea Pellegrini, fourth seed. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)