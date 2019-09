Danubius to Invest over EUR8M in Faget Hotel in Sovata



Hungarian hotel chain Danubius, which owns three hotels in central Romanian tourist resort Sovata, estimates it will invest EUR8 million to upgrade the Faget hotel to three stars and will rename it Ursina Ensana Health Spa Hotel.