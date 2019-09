Coca-Cola, Mobexpert Rent 5,000 Sqm in P3 Bucharest A1 Logistic Park



Coca-Cola HBC Romania and Mobexpert have rented a total of 5,000 square meters in the logistics park P3 Bucharest A1, developed by Czech P3 Logistic Parks.