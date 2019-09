Asking Prices for Apartments in Bucharest Grow 2.6% in August



Asking prices for housing in Bucharest grew 2.6% in August compared with July, the second biggest price growth after Iasi, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]