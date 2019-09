Colliers: 105 Fortune Global 500 Are Present in Romania



A number of 105 companies in the Fortune Global 500 are present in Romania, while Poland and Czech Republic have 139 and 111 such companies, respectively, an analysis by Colliers showed Thursday. Colliers: 105 Fortune Global 500 Are Present in Romania.A number of 105 companies in the Fortune Global 500 are present in Romania, while Poland and Czech Republic have 139 and 111 such companies, respectively, an analysis by Colliers showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]