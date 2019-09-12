​Pressure up as Romania government tries to overcome split with key partner, disputed election of new Senate speaker



Romanian PM Viorica Dancila and her former partners in the government have been clashing hard over moves by the governing Social Democrats (PSD) to strengthen support in the Parliament, including through a controversial election of a new Senate speaker. The future of the government is at stake as the president of the country has also shown opposition to Dancila’s attempts to fill in vacancies in her team. ​Pressure up as Romania government tries to overcome split with key partner, disputed election of new Senate speaker.Romanian PM Viorica Dancila and her former partners in the government have been clashing hard over moves by the governing Social Democrats (PSD) to strengthen support in the Parliament, including through a controversial election of a new Senate speaker. The future of the government is at stake as the president of the country has also shown opposition to Dancila’s attempts to fill in vacancies in her team. [Read the article in HotNews]