Romania’s Jan-July industrial turnover, up 6.4 pct



Romania's overall industrial turnover (both the internal and external market), in nominal terms, increased by 6.4 percent in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period of last year, due to the advance of the mining industry (+ 13.9 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+ 6.1 percent), shows data published by the National Institute of Statistics on Thursday. By large industrial groups, increases of the turnover were recorded in the intermediate goods industry (+ 9 percent), the durable goods industry (+ 6.3 percent), the energy industry (+ 6.1 percent), the capital goods industry (+ 5.8 percent) and the fast-moving consumer goods industry (+ 3.4 percent). In July 2019, the industrial turnover overall (both the internal and external market), in nominal terms, increased compared to the previous month by 5.9 percent as a result of the turnover rise registered in the mining industry (+9, 9 percent) and in the manufacturing industry (+ 5.8 percent). By large industrial groups, growth was registered in the energy industry (+ 12.5 percent), the durable goods industry (+ 8.1 percent), the fast-moving consumer goods industry (+ 6.8 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+6, 5 percent) and the capital goods industry (+ 3 percent). Year-on-Year, the industry turnover in July increased overall by 7.1 percent, as a result of the increase recorded in the mining industry (+ 20.2 percent) and in the manufacturing industry (+ 6.8 percent). Growth by the major industrial groups was as follows: the durable goods industry (+ 13.2 percent), the capital goods industry (+ 7.8 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+ 7.7 percent), the energy industry (+ 6.2 percent) and the fast-moving consumer goods industry (+ 4.4 percent). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)