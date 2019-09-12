PM Dancila: Deadline for registration of enfranchised Romanians in Diaspora to be extended until September 15



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance extending to September 15 the deadline for the registration of out-of-country Romanian citizens with voting right in the Electoral Register, for the presidential elections. "We will take measures to ensure the right to vote of the Romanian citizens in the Diaspora and a better organization of the elections that will take place this autumn. We are changing the deadline for the registration of the Romanian citizens with voting rights abroad as voters by mail, and as voters at a polling station set up abroad, respectively. This term will be extended until September 15, to allow as many Romanians from outside the country's borders to register in the Electoral Register for this year's presidential elections," said Dancila at the beginning the Government meeting. She added that, for a good organization of the poll this autumn, the emergency ordinance to be adopted on this topic also includes measures regarding the designation of the presidents of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations abroad, their duties and the provision of the legal framework for all the payments due to the polling stations' members. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)