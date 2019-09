Scandinavian Retailer Marc O’Polo Opens Its First Own Store In Romania



Scandinavian retailer Marc O'Polo, which operates in over 30 countries in Europe, will be opening the first own store under the Marc O'Polo brand in Bucuresti Mall-Vitan.