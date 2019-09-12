Romanian Ombudsman challenges ordinance forcing ID presentation for buying prepaid cards



The Romanian Ombudsman has notified the Constitutional Court over a recent emergency ordinance of the government which changed the legislation emergency calls and electronic communications, the institution announced on Thursday. The executive order forced all buyers of prepaid phone cards to present their IDs upon acquisition. Romanian Ombudsman challenges ordinance forcing ID presentation for buying prepaid cards.The Romanian Ombudsman has notified the Constitutional Court over a recent emergency ordinance of the government which changed the legislation emergency calls and electronic communications, the institution announced on Thursday. The executive order forced all buyers of prepaid phone cards to present their IDs upon acquisition. [Read the article in HotNews]