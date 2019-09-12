ANITP campaign - "Destroy the indifference wall! Trafficking in persons can be prevented"



The prevention campaign of human trafficking for sexual exploitation purposes - "Destroy the indifference wall! Trafficking in persons can be prevented," launched by the National Agency against Trafficking in Persons (ANITP) aims to inform the population and increase the awareness among vulnerable persons regarding this scourge, benefiting, among other things, of promotional materials, a spot and a documentary film on this topic. According to an ANITP release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the campaign is included in the project called "Reducing the dimension of the trafficking in persons through effective public information," which is funded by the Fund for Internal Security - the component for police cooperation, which aims to carry out activities meant to ensure the fight against trafficking in Romania. The project is unfolding at national level, over a period of 36 months and aims to implement three human trafficking prevention campaigns, targeting the main types of exploitation: labor exploitation, sexual exploitation and exploitation by beggary, the source quoted mentions, adding that the first campaign - "Know your rights! Respect your obligations!" - aimed to prevent human trafficking for labor exploitation. The campaign "Destroy the indifference wall! Trafficking in persons can be prevented" implies prevention actions unfolding at national level, as well as direct meetings with the representatives of the target group in 5 different locations in Romania, drafting promotional materials to support the anti-trafficking message of the campaign, 34 street advertising panels, creating and broadcasting the spot and the documentary film on the problem of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, as well as organizing 42 round tables, to be attended by governmental institutions, NGOs, local authorities, press, the source mentioned. The campaign is addressed to minors aged between 8 and 18, especially women, individuals who are likely to use the services of a victim of human trafficking for sexual exploitation purposes, representatives of the institutions and organizations involved in preventing and combating human trafficking, the general public. The campaign partners are: the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Ministry of National Education, the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, the Ecumenical Association of Churches from Romania - AIDROM, World Vision Foundation Romania, eLiberation Association. The campaign message is "Demand for sexual services leads to increased victimization. Using the services of a trafficking in persons' victim is punished by law" and the image of the campaign is singer Ada Alexandra Moldovan (ADDA), who moderated both the documentary film and the campaign spot, the release informs. The campaign partners are: the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Ministry of National Education, the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, the Ecumenical Association of Churches from Romania - AIDROM, World Vision Foundation Romania, eLiberation Association. The campaign message is "Demand for sexual services leads to increased victimization. Using the services of a trafficking in persons' victim is punished by law" and the image of the campaign is singer Ada Alexandra Moldovan (ADDA), who moderated both the documentary film and the campaign spot, the release informs.

